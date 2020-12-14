Deputy FM Araghchi arrives in Muscat

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for the Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araghchi arrived in Muscat to hold the seventh round of the Iran-Oman Joint Strategic Consultation Committee.

The strategic consultation committee is formed with the aim of raising the level of negotiations, decision-making, and determining the roadmap for all sectors of the two countries' relations, and so far six rounds of talks at the level of deputy foreign ministers have been held alternately in the capitals of the two countries.

