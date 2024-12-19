  1. Politics
Iran strongly condemns Israeli regime's attacks on Yemen

TEHRAN, Dec. 19 (MNA) – Iranian foreign ministry spokesman strongly condemned the Israeli attacks on Yemeni infrastructure, including the Sanaa power plant, Ras al-Issa fuel tanks, and the port city of Hudeydah.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei condemne the Israeli regime aggressive attacks, which led to the destruction of Yemen's civilian infrastructure, as a flagrant violation of the principles and norms of international law and the United Nations Charter, adding that the crimes of the Zionist regime are being carried out under the all-out support of the United States.

He added that Washington is an accomplice to the lawlessness and crimes of the criminal Tel Aviv regime.

Praising the honorable support and solidarity of the Yemeni people with the oppressed Palestinian people, Baghaei stated that the international community and the Islamic world have a legal and moral duty to stop the aggression of the Zionist regime and to try and punish this regime for committing all crimes specified in the Statute of the International Criminal Court, especially the crime of aggression and war crimes.

