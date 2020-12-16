Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Dec. 16

Mardom Salari
Trump’s team struggling to persuade Biden’s team on JCPOA
Iran missile program a thorn in enemies’ eyes: Defense minister
Zarif strongly condemns US sanctions against Turkey
Kayhan
Biden officially wins US election
Yemen’s Ansarullah: US unable to guarantee Saudis’ security; we can, if Riyadh wants
Rouhani tells sanction advocates to leave their futile efforts
Shahrvand
Govt. to give nurses special coronavirus payments
Jomhouri Eslami
Iran unveils nine technological projects in health sector
Next fiscal’s budget bill based on Iran’s capabilities, not US election results: Rouhani
Iran
End of Trump era
Rouhani says budget bill for next year drafted based on domestic capabilities
Etela’at
Qatar, Oman dismiss call for normalization of ties with Israeli regime
Rouhani: Iran victorious in unjust economic war
US hampering purchase of coronavirus vaccine
