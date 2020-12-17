Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Dec. 17

Arman-e Melli:
Pres. Rouhani: Iran not overwhelmed with joy of Biden coming
Aftab:
Leader: Main focus should be on defusing sanctions
Rouhani:' We are not exhilarated over Biden coming, but we are very happy that Trump is leaving'
Ebtekar:
Leader:Leader: If sanctions can be lifted, Iran should not hesitate to do it even for an hour
Rouhani: 'We negotiate obsessively but we are committed'
US security in a state of emergency
Etela'at:
Ayat. Khamenei: Martyr Soleimani hero of Iranian nation, Islamic Ummah
Iran:
Leader: Sanctions should be lifted in a dignified way
Pres. Rouhani: Iran favours peace, stability, security in world, constructive interaction with all countries
Javan:
Ayat. Khamenei: Revenge must be taken from the assassins of Gen. Soleimani
Jomhouriy-e Eslami:
Leader urges Iranians to look for ways to defuse sanctions rather than ways to lift them
Indonesia rejects talks to normalize relations with Tel Aviv
Khorasan:
Leader: 'My firm advice is to not trust the enemy'
Mardom Salari:
Araghchi: Iran not to bear all costs of JCPOA implementation
