UAE targets Saudi-backed forces base in southern Yemen

Media reports indicate that the UAE forces targeted a base belonging to forces affiliated with the Saudi-backed fugitive Yemeni government, al Khaleej Online reported.

According to the report, UAE forces targeted a Saudi-backed base in Shabwah Governorate in southeastern Yemen.

As Yemeni sources announced, the UAE troops stationed around the Belhaf gas facility in Shabwah fired mortars at a military base affiliated with fugitive government forces.

Earlier, Mukhtar al-Rahbi, an adviser to the resigned Yemeni president Mansour Hadi, said that the UAE's occupation of Yemen must be stopped, adding that the governor of Shabwah has repeatedly stressed the need for the Emirati military to withdraw from the Belhaf gas facility.

