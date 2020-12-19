Hadi's incompatible partners doomed to failure

“Their [cabinet] formation includes quarrelsome partners that will lead to failure,” Mohammad Ali al-Houthi tweeted in the Arabic language late on Friday.

He reiterated that the siege of Yemen by Saudis and Emiratis is a “terrorist crime”.

Hadi, who is currently residing in Saudi Arabia announced a Cabinet reshuffle Friday under the Saudi and Emirati pressure, a year after the Riyadh Agreement.

The Hadi government -- supported by Saudi Arabia -- and Yemen's separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) -- backed by the UAE -- have been embroiled in a series of clashes since last summer, which lead to the occupation of Aden, and the provinces of Shabwa, Abyan and Socotra by STC.

Under the pretext of ending the conflict in southern Yemen, Saudi Arabia proposed the Riyadh Agreement, part of which included the formation of a coalition government between the two sides.

Saudi Arabia is stuck in a costly war on Yemen it launched in March 2015 in a bid to reinstall the Hadi regime and crush the popular Houthi Ansarullah movement.

However, over five years into the Western-sponsored war, Saudi Arabia has achieved neither of its objectives but plunged Yemen into what the UN says is the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

