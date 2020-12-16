Iran, Russia trade volume increases to $2.2 bn

Jalil Jalalifar made the remarks on Tuesday, noting that the volume of trade between Iran and Russia has increased from 1.7 billion dollars in 2019 to 2.2 billion dollars in the current year.

He went on to say that the development of economic ties with neighboring countries is one of the important strategies of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

"Among the countries of the Eurasian Union, Russia is of particular significance, and given the infrastructure in the northern ports, especially in Astara, we must work to develop economic ties, especially in exports," he added.

Jalalifar further noted that the Iran-Russia Chamber of Commerce is making efforts to expand maritime trade between the two countries as well.

