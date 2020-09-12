Manama-Tel Aviv tie reveals Bahrain,Zionist historic relation

Issuing a statement in order to condemn the Bahrain-Israeli agreement, Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine stated that the normalization of relations between Bahrain and the Zionist regime is a new episode in a series of the betrayals to the Palestinian cause and the Islamic Ummah, Alquds reported.

The statement called this betrayal as a clear violation of all the principles of the Arab and Islamic countries, especially the Palestinian cause.

This treacherous agreement between the Zionist regime and Bahrain government, like the previous agreements, can never ignore the interests of the Palestinian people and the rightness of the Palestinian cause, the statement added.

Pointing out that any relationship with the Zionist will be always doomed to failure, the statement criticized that the move of the Arab regimes to normalize relations with the Zionist enemy strengthens the American-Zionist axis against the Arab and Islamic Ummah.

According to the statement, the agreement between Bahrain and the Zionist regime revealed the illegitimacy of the rulers of Bahrain and their historical connection with the enemies. This agreement indicates that the deadlock of this mercenary regime against the Bahraini people and the Arab nation will be intensified.

Bahrain on Friday agreed to normalize relations with Israel, becoming the latest Arab nation to do so as part of a broader diplomatic push by US President Donald Trump and his administration to further ease the regime's relative isolation in the Middle East.

Following the announcement at the White House, Palestinian officials have condemned the Israel-Bahrain normalization deal announced by US President Donald Trump as another "stab in the back" by an Arab state.

