Iraqi pres. rejects any relation between Baghdad, Tel Aviv

In an interview with Al-Jazeera, the Iraqi president Barham Salih denied any relation between Baghdad and Tel Aviv.

Saying that Iraq is committed to defending the Palestinian cause and the rights of the Palestinian people, he added, "Without recognizing the legitimate rights of the Palestinians, establishing regional peace would not be possible."

The issue of normalizing Baghdad's ties with Tel Aviv has not been raised by the Iraqi government at all, the Iraqi president added.

In another part of his speech, Salih called the upcoming elections in Iraq an opportunity for Iraqis, saying that any alternative to elections would cause chaos.

The current situation in Iraq is unacceptable and unstable, and it is time for Iraqis to enjoy a free and dignified life by forming a strong system of government after all difficult years.

Iraq must either be a scene of conflict for others, or it must be a bridge for economic, trade, and infrastructure projects.

