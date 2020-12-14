Developing ties with Afghanistan to expand regional security

Speaking in his meeting with Mohammad Ali Farahnakian, advisor to Iran's energy minister for international affairs and head of Center for International Affairs and Coordination of Water and Electricity Diplomacy of the Energy Ministry on Monday, Head of United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) Hideo Ikebe pointed to the specialized and economic capacities of the Islamic Republic of Iran for assisting scientific and industrial progress of Afghanistan.

Head of United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan called on Iranian Ministry of Energy to accelerate process of its cooperation with the international body in relevant field.

At the recent Geneva International Conference in Support of Afghanistan, billions of dollars were allocated by participants to support the country's development, he added.

In this meeting, vast potential of Iran-Afghanistan economic cooperation and role of UNAMA in facilitating this cooperation were emphasized.

Inviting UNAMA to play an active role in implementing wind farm project in border region between Iran and Afghanistan and active role of the United Nations in implementation of this project were among the important issues discussed in this meeting.

Earlier, Iranian Minister of Energy in a meeting with the Political Deputy Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan stressed the need to hold Joint Commission for Economic Cooperation Meeting between Iran and Afghanistan in shortest time possible.

