Iran-Afghanistan economic coop., needs of regional security

In his meeting with the Special Representative of UN Secretary-General for Afghanistan Affairs and Chairwoman of United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) Deborah Lyons on Sunday, Reza Ardakanian stated that increasing economic cooperation between Iran and Afghanistan is one of the important requirements for achieving sustainable development and regional security.

In these bilateral talks, Ardakanian pointed to various needs of Afghanistan and the highly specialized and economic capacities of the Islamic Republic of Iran to contribute to the scientific, industrial and economic progress of Afghanistan.

As chairman of the Iran-Afghanistan Joint Economic Cooperation Commission, the Iranian minister of energy emphasized the development of cooperation of the two countries in energy, customs, economic fields, etc.

Chairwoman of UNAMA, for her part, pointed to the most important topics of economic cooperation between Iran and Afghanistan and the role of this international body in facilitating bilateral cooperation and expressed the readiness of the United Nations in easing joint cooperation between Iran and Afghanistan.

