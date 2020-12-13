Iran Olympic Committee delegation arrives in Muscat

The delegation is to attend the General Assembly and Executive Board Meeting of the Asian Olympic Council (OCA) from Monday to Wednesday, in Oman's capital.

The Iranian delegation is also to meet and hold talks with the officials in charge of holding the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics, 2021 Asian Beach Games, and Bangkok 2021 Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games.

Salehi Amiri will also meet the President of the Asian National Olympic Committees (NOCs) and some of his Asian counterparts.

He is accompanied by Iran’s chef de mission Nasrollah Sajjadi and Director of the National Teams' Monitoring Center Peyman Fakhri in this trip.

