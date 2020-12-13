  1. Sports
Dec 13, 2020, 3:41 PM

Iran Olympic Committee delegation arrives in Muscat

Iran Olympic Committee delegation arrives in Muscat

TEHRAN, Dec. 13 (MNA) – National Olympic Committee of the Islamic Republic of Iran's delegation, led by the body's President Reza Salehi Amiri, left Tehran for Muscat to take part in the Olympic Council of Asia's (OCA) General Assembly.

The delegation is to attend the General Assembly and Executive Board Meeting of the Asian Olympic Council (OCA) from Monday to Wednesday, in Oman's capital.

The Iranian delegation is also to meet and hold talks with the officials in charge of holding the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics, 2021 Asian Beach Games, and Bangkok 2021 Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games.

Salehi Amiri will also meet the President of the Asian National Olympic Committees (NOCs) and some of his Asian counterparts.

He is accompanied by Iran’s chef de mission Nasrollah Sajjadi and Director of the National Teams' Monitoring Center Peyman Fakhri in this trip.

HJ/5094601

News Code 167104

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News