Iran, Iraq to resume direct flights as of Monday

According to RT Arabic, the Iraqi minister made the remarks while underlining that anti-coronavirus protocols will be severely observed in these flights.

Deputy Ministry of Roads and Urban Development had revealed the suspension of the flights’ license of Iraqi Airways Company as of October 4 until further notice.

Touraj Dehghani Zanganeh said that flights of Iraqi Airways Company have been canceled due to the violation of stipulated rules and regulations.

Turning to the agreements made between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Iraq regarding one-way flights between the two countries in order to observe health protocols and guidelines and prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, he stated, “Under the agreement, it was decided that airlines of the two countries should transfer only diplomats and nationals residing in their countries in the current coronavirus condition.”

Unfortunately, Iraqi Airways Company, without considering the agreements, embarked on transferring passengers who had visas from an airline, which is considered as a violation of rules and regulations, he said, adding, “For this reason, Iran Civil Aviation Organization (CAO) revoked the flight license of this Iraqi airline.”

