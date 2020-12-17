'Qatari-Iranian bilateral relations proven to be historic'

The full text of the message is as follows:

"We extend our warmest congratulations to His Highness Sheikh / Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani - Emir of the country, on the occasion of the day Sheikh / Jassim bin Muhammad bin Thani (God have mercy on him) placed the first stone of founding our country on the eighteenth of December 1878.

We also extend our congratulations to the builder of the renaissance and founder of the modern state of Qatar, His Highness the Father Emir Sheikh / Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani – (God protect him), who directed the successes and dressed the State of Qatar with pride, progress and prosperity, and to His Highness the Deputy Emir Sheikh / Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani – (God protect him) and His Excellency Sheikh / Khalid bin Khalifa Al Thani - Prime Minister, Minister of Interior, and the Honorable Qatari nation.

In addition, we would like to share our happiness on National Day with the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the friendly nation of Iran.

We affirm that the Qatari-Iranian bilateral relations have proven to be historic and that the relations between the two nations are covered with love and friendship.

I ask God Almighty to protect our country from all harm and to restore this occasion to us with health, safety, and security."

