Boosting bilateral trade, main goal of Iran-EU Business Forum

Speaking in an interview with IRNA on Sun., Mir-Hadi Seyyedi reiterated that paving suitable ways for increasing trade and economic interactions is the main goal behind organizing Iran-EU Business Forum.

This prestigious trade and economic forum will kick off on Monday Dec. 14 and will run until Wednesday Dec. 16, he said, adding, “More than 60 distinguished personalities from Iran and Europe will deliver separate speeches at the Forum.”

Paving suitable ways for new developments in this field can lead to the recovery of bilateral trade relations, creation of many opportunities for promoting non-oil exports, boosting export and diversifying export target markets and also joint cooperation, he added.

In addition to the three-day forum, 12 training and educational topics related to the international trade will be presented by Iranian and European instructors that can help enhance expertise of Iranian companies for entering the global markets.

He went on to say that this trade and business even will be held through webinar.

Iran’s foreign trade volume with EU member states in the first seven months of the current year (from March 21 to Oct. 22) hit over 15,910,816 tons, valued at $8,807,879,841.

Islamic Republic of Iran exported more than 5,605,891 tons of products valued at $2,066,840,538, to EU member states from March 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.

Iran’s total foreign trade volume hit $38.278 billion in the first seven months of the current year, showing a 17.5 percent decline as compared to the same period of last year.

