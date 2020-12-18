Iran, Oman discuss ways to expand academic coop.

Iranian ambassador to Muscat Ali Najafi Khoshroudi met and held talks with Omani Minister of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Innovation Rahma bint Ibrahim Al Mahrooqi in Muscat, the Iranian embassy in the Arab country announced on Friday.

The two sides exchanged views on ways to strengthen cooperation between academic centers of the two countries.

Since submitting his credentials to Oman's Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood AlBusaidi in early September, Najafi Khoshroudi has held separate meetings with different Omani officials, seeking to further cement ties between the two countries.

