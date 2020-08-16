Iran’s 26th ELECOMP 2020 postponed

ELECOPM 2020, following the sanitary-hygienic considerations for social distancing due to the Covid-19 outbreak, is to be held in the last months of the current Iranian calendar year 1399 (which will end on March 20, 2021), according to the Saturday announcement made by the Iranian ICT Guild Organization (IIG).

The body added that the exact time of the event will be announced in the future and the exhibition will surely be held having anti-coronavirus health protocols severely preserved by its 700 participating companies.

The event was initially expected to be held in July but, under the coronavirus pandemic, its was slated for being held in mid-September.

ELECOMP is the greatest commercial event in Iran’s market of electronics and computer products and services. Since its first edition in 1995, the event has been providing a unique opportunity for businesses to increase their share of this huge and ever-growing market.

The exhibition will showcase a wide range of products in electronics, computers and IT industries, including software, hardware, computer games, website and blogs, e-banking, security systems, data protection, network and infrastructure, mobile phones, intelligent board, printers, etc.

The event aims to present new discoveries and technologies and provide a proper context for benchmarking, attracting investments, partners, human resources and access to facilitating services.

The 25th edition of ELECOMP opened to the public in July 2019 in Tehran with high-ranking delegations from Russia, Turkey, and Azerbaijan attending the ceremony.

