Top Iranian security official meets Emir of Qatar in Doha

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen economic and political cooperation between the two countries. Regional and international issues were also discussed and exchanged views on by the two officials.

The meeting demonstrates the resolve of the two countries to expand cooperation and strengthen friendly relations.

Larijani, who also serves as an adviser to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, visited Muscat yesterday, where he held talks with senior Omani officials, including Sultan Haitham bin Tariq and the country’s Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi.

