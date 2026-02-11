  1. Politics
Iran's Larijani in Qatar for talks

TEHRAN, Feb. 11 (MNA) – Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, arrived in Doha on Wednesday to hold talks with high-ranking officials of the Arab state.

Ali Larijani, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of the Islamic Republic of Iran, was warmly received by senior Qatari officials upon his arrival in Doha.

Immediately after landing, Larijani headed to the Emir’s Palace to meet with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar. The discussions are expected to cover bilateral cooperation, regional security, and international developments of mutual interest.

This visit is part of Iran’s broader diplomatic initiatives aimed at strengthening ties with neighboring countries and promoting dialogue on key regional and global issues. 

