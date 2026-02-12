  1. Economy
Iran’s trade exchange with Africa up 66% in 9 months

TEHRAN, Feb. 12 (MNA) – Iran’s exchange of trade with the African countries in the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (started March 21, 2025) has registered a 66 percent growth compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Iran’s trade with 39 African countries hit $940 million between March 21 and December 22, 2025.

The latest statistics on Iran’s foreign trade with African countries in this period indicate that the country’s foreign trade with African states is on the growth track, showing a 66 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

According to the available information, preliminary steps have been taken to launch the next edition of the Iran-African Summit, so that the continuation of organizing expert-level meetings plays a pivotal role in strengthening the infrastructures of business diplomacy and facilitating the trade processes with the African ones.

