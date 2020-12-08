US aims to talk on other issues with return to JCPOA

Speaking in Wall Street Journal’s CEO Council Summit on Monday, Jake Sullivan, President-elect Joe Biden’s national security adviser, said the incoming administration wants to put Iran “back into the box” by rejoining the nuclear deal and forcing Tehran to comply with the terms of the original agreement.

In return, the US would be prepared to honor the terms of the 2015 deal, claimed Jake Sullivan, adding, “We think that it is feasible and achievable.”

Biden will attempt to undo the damage his camp believes was done when President Trump pulled the US out of the deal in 2018. Re-entering that agreement, which would mean lifting sanctions, would lay the groundwork for a “follow-on negotiation” on broader issues, he said.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Sullivan pointed to the next US administration to reform international institutions and strengthen US ties with its allies while confronting its so-called global enemies and rivals.

Joe Biden, who is on the verge of entering the White House, had said in the election campaign that he would return Washington to the agreement if Iran returned to full compliance with its obligations under the UN Security Council.

US President Donald Trump withdrew US from JCPOA in May 2018 and reimposed other sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Despite US exit from JCPOA, E3 (including Germany, France and UK) failed to live up to their commitments and breached their promise to compensate adverse effects of US exit from the deal.

In its reaction to impracticality of European countries involved in nuclear talk, Islamic Republic of Iran reduced its commitments under JCPOA in five steps according to provisions of JCPOA.

