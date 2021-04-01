HR Chief vows to prosecute US crimes in West Asia

“In Syria supporting ISIS (admitted by Gen. Flynn) & AlQaeda (admitted by Jake Sullivan); In Yemen aiding MBS's Starvation Siege; In Iraq invasion over lies& killing more than 1 million people”, Ali Beqeri Kani in a Twitter message reacted to US crimes in the West Asian region.

“Worldwide gross violations of human rights by only regime to have ever used nukes, that all must be sued”, the Iranian official added.

The remarks came in reaction to the e-mail of American President Joe Biden’s National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan who acknowledged that Al-Qaeda was “on our side” during the Obama administration.

Jacob Sullivan serves as the National Security Advisor to US President Joe Biden. He was previously senior policy advisor to Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential election campaign and Deputy Chief of Staff at the Department of State. He was exposed in a leaked email claiming – Al Qaeda is on our side in Syria.

