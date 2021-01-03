New US pres. advisor makes baseless claims on JCPOA return

Washington should negotiate a ballistic missile program with the Islamic Republic of Iran to return to a nuclear deal with Tehran, Jake Sullivan said on Sunday.

Measures taken by the Trump administration toward Iran have not made the United States more secure and Tehran has moved closer to acquire a nuclear weapon, Sullivan highlighted.

Last month, Sullivan told the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) that “We are in a dangerous situation. They (Iran) have enriched more uranium. We withdrew from Iran’s nuclear deal, JCPOA, and are alone.”

This is while that the United States was a country that withdrew from JCPOA, he said and claimed that it depends on Iran and if Iran refused to cooperate with the US in this respect, then, the United States could ask other countries to joint it to show Iran that it had no choice.

The US government resumed unilateral sanctions against Iran after withdrawing from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and resorted to provocative policies against Iran including the assassination of Iran’s top commander Lt. Gen. Soleimani.

