Iran complains about British FA Committee's biased report

The British Foreign Affairs Committee published its report 'No prosperity without justice, the UK’s relationship with Iran' earlier on Wednesday.

The report highlighted the need for the UK Government to foster a long-term, international response that addresses Iran’s activities.

In a reaction to the released report, Iranian Ambassador to London Hamid Baeidinejad tweeted, "The report of a committee in the British Parliament on Iran is not a ratification of the British Parliament and will not become ratification of the Parliament."

"This report has been prepared by a small group with a completely hostile approach and is based on the analysis and recommendations of the Zionists and the hypocrites for the last influences on future developments," he wrote.

Beidinejad named Tom Tugendhat, the coordinator of the preparation of this report, as the speaker of hypocrites and subversive currents.

"This report has no legitimacy and value, and our embassy, in an official note to the British Foreign Office, strongly condemned the preparation of such a report by some extremist members of the British Parliament," he added.

