US election, Americans' chance to reconsider anti-Iran moves

"Democrat candidate Joe Biden stressed in his latest interview that he also seeks to put pressure on Iran", Spokesman of Iran's Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission said and added, “Therefore, Iran's policies should not be based on US developments in the upcoming US presidential election.”

Abolfazl Amouei also explained that Biden and his advisers such as Anthony Blinken and Jake Sullivan share a similar policy and position with Trump against the Iranian nation in terms of hostility and economic pressures.

Stating that none of these ways (maximum pressure) can have an impact on the strategic calculations of the Islamic Republic of Iran, he said, “The Americans must finally abandon their policy of maximum pressure on Iran, and the upcoming US presidential election is a good opportunity for them to reconsider their hostile foreign policies toward Iran.”

Abolfazl Amouei, Spokesman of Iran's Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission

Elsewhere in his remarks, he spoke about Iran’s strategies to deal with the US sabotages and sanctions.

According to Amouei, relying on domestic capacity and increasing interaction with neighbors as well as other west Asian countries are among Iran’s strategies to prevent the impact of US sanctions on the country's economy.

An example of relying on domestic capacity was, for example, the Persian Gulf Star refinery that the operation of which cut Iran's need to import gasoline despite US claims in 2010 to impose sanction on this sector.

