Dec 5, 2020, 10:28 AM

Ansarullah:

Attack on Sanaa airport signals Saudi-led coalition’s defeat

TEHRAN, Dec. 05 (MNA) – Spokesperson for Yemen's Ansarullah Movement Mohammed Abdul-Salam said that attack on Sana’a Airport indicates the defeat of Saudi-led coalition.

The Sanaa Airport is a civilian airport but it has been shut down due to the siege of the invading Saudi coalition, Al-Masirah quoted him as saying.

The attacks and bombing of Sanaa Airport are just a sign of defeat and confusion of Saudi aggression coalition, Abdul-Salam continued.

Yemeni sources reported on Wednesday that Saudi coalition fighter jets attacked Sanaa Airport in Yemeni capital.

Saudi fighter jets also carried out two airstrikes around Sanaa International Airport on Sunday.

