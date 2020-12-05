Over 90% of submarines’ equipment indigenized: Navy Admiral

“Benefited from high technical know-how and knowledge, we managed to indigenize more than 90 percent of parts and equipment needed for manufacturing submarines in the country using capabilities and capacities of knowledge-based companies, private sector, and academic centers,” Flotilla Admiral Majid Maghsoudi said on Saturday.

Turning to the exhibition of latest defense achievements of Iran’s Navy, he said, “Every year, on the occasion of Azar 7 (Nov. 27), the latest achievements of Iran’s Navy in the field of the defense industry, manufactured by experts of Navy Forces of the country, are showcased.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, he referred to the most important defense products of Iran’s Navy Force and described the localization of submarines’ parts and equipment as one of the salient achievements of the defense industry.

Manufacturing submarines has special complexities and the operation of submarines depends on repair and maintenance services as well as localization of its parts, he stressed.

The Islamic Republic of Iran is one of the countries in the world with the technology to manufacture subsurface-to-surface missiles, he said, adding, “Over the past years, we have been able to acquire the technology to build subsurface-to-surface missiles, as one of the weapons whose knowledge and technology is available to a limited number of countries.”

