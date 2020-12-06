Iranian “This Side, Other Side” attains three Intl. awards

The short animation has managed to win the best animation award at Scrittura e Immagine Short Film Festival in Italy, and the C (H) ORTA - Short Film Festival of Faial in Portugal as well as a special award for children and youth Film Festival in Serbia.

Earlier, the animation won the UNICEF Award in the Festival Biennial of Animation Bratislava (BAB), Slovakia.

The film also took part in the competition section of the 36th edition of the Italian Cartoon Club Festival, the official section of the fourth edition of the Hong Kong Kids International Film Festival (KIFF), and the competition section of the 11th Golden Cocker International Festival in Sofia, Bulgaria.

The animation depicts the story of some kids from the two sides of a borderline that make friends and play games with one another, conveying the message that no boundaries can prevent the formation of friendships and love between children.



