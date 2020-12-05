Iran welcomes statement on Persian Gulf row settlement

“We welcome understandings in the Persian Gulf announced by Kuwait,” Zarif tweeted late on Friday.

“Iran's longstanding policy is diplomacy, good neighborly relations and regional dialogue. We hope reconciliation contributes to the stability and political & economic development for all peoples of our region,” the top diplomat added.

Zarif also posted the Arabic version of the same tweet on his account.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, and Egypt had severed diplomatic and trade ties with Qatar in June 2017. following the developments, they banned all Qatari planes from their airspaces, accusing Doha of meddling in regional affairs and supporting “terrorism.”

Qatar has repeatedly condemned the decision as unjustified and the allegations as based on false claims and assumptions. A number of regional and international attempts were made in lifting the diplomatic, trade and travel embargo against Qatar and resolving the row, but all to no avail.

However, Kuwait, as a mediator in resolving the ongoing crisis, hosted talks between the Saudi-led quartet and Qatar, and earlier on Friday described the talks as “constructive and fruitful," according to Press TV.

Following the statement, Qatar’s Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani thanked Kuwait for its mediation, saying “the Kuwaiti statement is an imperative step towards resolving” the ongoing crisis in the Persian Gulf.

Saudi Arabia, for its part, responded to the Kuwait statement and said a resolution to the bitter dispute with Qatar seemed “within reach.” Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said in a statement that they had made “significant progress in the last few days” to end the crisis.

