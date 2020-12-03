Azeri defense min. condemns assassination of ‘Dr.Fakhrizadeh’

Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan in separate messages on Wed. to Iran’s Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces and Defense Minister condemned assassination of Iran’s prominent nuclear scientist ‘Fakhrizadeh’.

World urged accountability of 'scientist terror perpetrators'

The international community on Wed. was urged accountability of perpetrators behind assassination of Iran’s prominent nuclear and defense scientist ‘Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh’.

India seeking resumption of oil imports from Iran

India wants to diversify its oil imports, including the resumption of supplies from Iran and Venezuela, after US President-elect Joe Biden takes office, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Wednesday.

Iran calls on wolrd to condemn Fakhrizadeh's assassination

Iran’s envoy to Vienna-based international organizations Kazem Gharibabadi called on all countries and affiliated intl. organizations to strongly condemn the assassination of the top Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

Enemy’s hostile actions not to impede Iran’s development: MP

A member of Parliament’s Research, Technology and Training Commission said that hostile actions of enemies against the Islamic Republic of Iran will not create any obstacle ahead of Iran’s development and progress.

Iranian government notified of strategic action plan

Iranian Parliament Speaker notified the government of the strategic plan to counter sanctions imposed against the Islamic Republic.

Iran's nuclear program to go on uninterrupted: diplomat

Referring to the assassination of a top nuclear scientist, the Spokesperson for the Iranian Mission to the UN said that Iran's nuclear program will go on uninterrupted.

IRGC arrests 3 terrorist elements in NW Iran

IRGC's Hamzeh Seyyed al-Shohada headquarters announced that its forces have arrested 3 terrorist elements in Northwest Iran.

Iran ranked among states with high efficiency turbine tech.

Islamic Republic of Iran was ranked among countries with high efficiency turbine technology.

Individuals involved in Fakhrizadeh terror identified: Spox

Iranian Government Spokesman said that the Ministry of Intelligence has identified the individuals involved in the assassination of Martyr Fakhrizadeh.

Iran's today nuclear power greater than 8 yrs ago: Rouhani

Iran's President said that the country's nuclear power is far greater than eight years ago.

He made the remarks in the Cabinet session on Wednesday, while he was expected to attend a Parliament session to submit next year's budget plan to the lawmakers.

