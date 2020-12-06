Iran urges Germany to coop. in top general's terror case

In his meeting with German Ambassador to Tehran Hans Odo Motzel on Sunday, Ali Bagheri-Kani called on him to cooperate for the completion of assassination case of martyr Qassem Soleimani as well as removal of ambiguities on the perpetrators of this heinous crime with the judiciary of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In this bilateral talk, the two sides discussed the promotion of human rights’ interaction between Iran and Germany.

He then pointed to the positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran in supporting the oppressed Palestinian and Yemeni people against occupiers and aggressors as well as the support of western countries from the Zionist regime and Saudi Arabia and added, “The policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran is based on human rights while the human rights in western countries have a political basis.”

The position of the Islamic Republic of Iran on peaceful nuclear activities and missile capabilities is also deep rooted in human rights because the Iranian nation has the right to use its capabilities to enhance the country's scientific, technological and industrial capabilities to be able to defend its territorial integrity and national security, he emphasized.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Bagheri-Kani pointed to the conflict of Westerners' human rights and the Islamic Republic of Iran and added, “The prerequisite for progress in human rights interaction and understanding is that Westerners do not look at human rights through political inclinations.”

Germany envoy to Tehran, for his part, submitted a comprehensive outlook of his country on the various subjects of human rights and added, “We should try to iron out differences and ambiguities on the issue of human rights with mutual cooperation and interaction.”

