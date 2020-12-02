Iraqi president condemns Iranian scientist terror

In a Wednesday meeting with the Iranian Ambassador to Baghdad Iraj Masjedi, the Iraqi president said Baghdad rejects any tension that would disrupt the security and stability of the region.

He stressed the need to prevent tensions and collective effort to strengthen regional security and peace.

The Iraqi president also called for the expansion of bilateral relations between Tehran and Baghdad and ways to boost joint cooperation in various fields.

"This cooperation must be to the benefit of the peoples of Iran and Iraq."

Masjedi, for his part, also said that Iran is committed to supporting the security and stability of the region and neighboring Iraq.

The Iranian envoy highlighted the need for increasing the economic relations between Baghdad and Tehran.

