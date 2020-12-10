Over 2.5 tons of narcotics busted in SE Iran

The Police chief of Sistan and Baluchistan province Second Brigadier General Ahmad Taheri broke the news on Wednesday, saying that Khash anti-narcotics police forces, with intelligence support, identified members of a professional drug-trafficking gang who had been smuggling drugs from the eastern border to the central areas of the city.

He added that the members of this gang intended to transfer this cargo to the central provinces of the country by transferring it to one of the villages of Khash city.

According to the police chief, the seized cargo includes 2.507 tons of opium, 57 kilograms of hashish.

The police forces have confiscated a large number of weapons and ammunition in this operation, Taheri said.

Iran, which has a 900-kilometer common border with Afghanistan, is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs. Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trafficking over the past decades.

Iran has spent more than $700 million on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab, and Central Asian countries.

ZZ/IRN84140919