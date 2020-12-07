"I Never Climbed Provincia" to be displayed in Cinéma Vérité

Directed by Ignacio Agüero, the film has also hit the silver screen in the IDFA film festival in 2019.

The premise of this film seems simple enough. Agüero investigates how his neighborhood in Santiago, Chile has changed in recent years-in particular because a huge new apartment block has been built, which largely obstructs the view of Mount Provincia. He talks to neighbors who remember how things used to be and muses about the old bakery on the corner that had to make way for the new building. And about Don Henry, the man who looked just like the actor Peter O’Toole, and who died before Agüero could film him.

He writes about it in a letter written with a fountain pen to an unknown addressee. With a tinge of melancholy, Agüero also interweaves his own past, with the aid of photos and excerpts from his earlier films, referring to places he used to live and important people in his life. There’s no linear narrative-Agüero deliberately digresses, inviting us to give freedom to our own thoughts.

The Iranian festival has several sections including National, International, and Martyr Avini Prize, Entrepreneurship Documentary Competition, Corona Virus Special Section, Side Sections and commemorations.

In the meantime, several expert workshops, master talks as well as master classes will be held in this international cinematic event.

The national competition section comprises the short, mid-length and feature-length documentaries.

The international section of this edition will be held in non-competition format due to the spread of Coronavirus.

The international section of the festival also enjoys numerous non-competition sections such Special Displays, Mirror of a Festival, Portrait, Perspective of One Country Documentary Cinema, Chile Documentary Cinema, Masters of 2020 as well as 13 Editions & 13 Films.

Due to the spread of Coronavirus, this edition of the festival will be held in online and remote format via utilizing the national platform in the country.

According to the director of the festival Mohammad Hamidi-Moqaddam, so far, 894 films have been submitted to the different sections of the event.

