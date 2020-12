Directed by Ali Shah-Mohammadi, the short film narrates the story of an Iranian university student who is studying filmmaking in Brussels. Looking at the Brussels’ tramway, the student remembers her childhood memories.

The short film has been produced in Tehran and Brussels and with Iranian and Belgian cast and crew.

The Karama Festival hosts a wide range of works in different genres from around the world.

The 2020 edition of the festival will be held on December 10-17.

