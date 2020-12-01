Assassinating UN member state's official a 'dangerous' game

Addressing the Wall Street Journal Newspaper in a letter, Alireza Miryousefi, spokesman for Iran’s mission to the United Nations in New York made some remarks in reaction to the assassination of Iranian nuclear scientists on Friday.

The following is the text of Miryousefi to WSJ:

Your editorial “Biden, Iran and the Bomb” (Nov. 28) is shameful in its inhumanity.

The unjustifiable support for a brutal assassination of a prominent scientist does nothing more than encouraging a few criminals, such as the Israeli regime and its allies, to commit more assassinations. The assassination of an official of a UN member state in its territory is a dangerous game, opening a Pandora’s Box; one whose consequences only reckless, apocalyptic people would ignore. Undoubtedly, the Israeli regime’s involvement in this criminal act is designed to further disrupt the turbulent situation in the region and destroy the path for diplomacy.

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was an eminent scientist and national hero for all Iranians. His last service to the country was the production of a coronavirus diagnostic kit, as well as the management of a project to produce an Iranian Covid-19 vaccine—one that had reached the human-testing stage. Assassinating him will do nothing to Iran’s completely peaceful nuclear program, as the assassinations of our nuclear scientists in the past few years have not affected the advancement in our peaceful nuclear activities.



