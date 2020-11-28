Iran to take revenge on blood thirsty Zionists: Zonnur

In a tweet on Saturday, Mojtaba Zonnour wrote, “The cowardly assassination of martyr Fakhrizadeh will not be left unanswered.”

He added that the Islamic Republic will take Fakhrizadeh's revenge from the blood-thirsty Zionists.

Top Iranian nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was assassinated on Friday in a multi-pronged attack involving at least one explosion and small fire by a number of assailants in Absard city of Damavand County, Tehran province.

Iran says the terrorist move has serious indications of the Israeli regime’s involvement.

In a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the UN Security Council on Friday, Iran’s Ambassador to the United Nations Majid Takht-Ravanchi wrote, “The cowardly assassination of Martyr Fakhrizadeh -- with serious indications of Israeli responsibility in it – is another desperate attempt to wreak havoc on our region as well as to disrupt Iran’s scientific and technological development."

“Over the current decade, several top Iranian scientists have been targeted and assassinated in terrorist attacks and our firm evidence clearly indicates that certain foreign quarters have been behind such assassinations,” he added.

He also urged UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the UN Security Council to strongly condemn the terrorist act and take necessary measures against its perpetrators.

