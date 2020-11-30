Mousavi terms science,defense power as Iran authority pillars

Speaking in the sideline of the funeral ceremony of the martyr Fakhrizadeh on Monday, Iran Army Chief Commander Major General Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi said, “Science, knowledge, and defense power are very important factors of the authority of the country.”

He went on to say, “The assassination of the nuclear and defense scientists of the Islamic Republic of Iran shows that the enemies have targeted the authority of the country.”

Iranian nation must strongly move forward in the two fields of science and defense power so as to bring the enemies to knees, Mousavi stressed.

