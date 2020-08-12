Iran symbol of power in region: Brig. Gen. Heidari

Brigadier General Kiomars Heidari made the remarks in a local ceremony on Wed. and reiterated, “the Global Arrogance does not even dare to be present in the region and must leave the region with fear.”

He pointed to the malicious plots orchestrated by enemies against the country and said “Enemies of the country have always tried to undermine and tarnish the real image of the country and impede the progress of power and authority of Iran in international arenas.”

Enemies of the country are trying to neutralize values such as martyrdom, self-sacrifice among all walks of life, he said, adding, “Relying upon the assistance of the Almighty God, we will thwart all conspiracies waged by enemies against the Establishment with all might.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, the brigadier general added, “today, the Islamic Republic of Iran enjoys high power and authority in the region which is unique of its kind.”

Turning to the defense capability and combat power of the Army Ground Force, he said, “the country has reached a high level of power in the military field. Production of military equipment and weapons in the Army Ground Force made it to reach a desirable position in the defense power.”

The political and deterrence power of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran has extremely increased where the Global Arrogance does not even dare to be present in the region and must leave the region with full fear.”

