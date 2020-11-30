Iran to determine time, place of response to assassination

Major General Hossein Salami made the remarks on Monday on the sidelines of the funeral ceremony of Iranian nuclear and defense scientist martyr Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

"Enemies must await our response; We determine the time, place and quality of the response," he said, adding, "But the punishment of perpetrators and commanders is definite."

Previously, IRGC Chief Commander in a message highlighted, "The enemies of the Iranian nation, especially the commanders, perpetrators and supporters of this crime, should know that such crimes will not undermine the determination of the Iranians to continue this glorious and authoritarian path, and severe revenge and punishment of the perpetrators are on the agenda," he stressed.

Top Iranian nuclear and defence scientist 'Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh' was targeted on Friday in a multi-pronged attack involving at least one explosion and small fire by a number of assailants in Absard city of Damavand County, Tehran province.

Funeral ceremony of martyr Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was held at the headquarters of Ministry of Defense on Mon. in the presence of high-ranking commanders of the Armed Forces and esteemed family of the martyr.

After the funeral ceremony, the body of Fakhrizadeh was laid to rest in Tehran's Imamzadeh Saleh.

