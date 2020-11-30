  1. Politics
Assault on Iranian scientist clear violation of UN charter

TEHRAN, Nov. 30 (MNA) – Iran Embassy in Tajikistan called the assassination of Martyr Fakhrizadeh an obvious example of state terrorism and a clear violation of international law, contrary to the UN Charter and other internationally accepted laws.

The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Tajikistan condemned the terrorist and criminal act in which Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the Head of the Research and Innovation Organization of the Ministry of Defense of the Islamic Republic of Iran was assassinated, according to a statement of the Embassy.

Undoubtedly, such criminal act against the official figure of the Islamic Republic of Iran was a complete and obvious example of state terrorism and a clear violation of international law, contrary to the UN Charter and other internationally accepted laws and principles, said the statement adding, “The international community is expected to condemn this barbaric terrorist act and to stop applying double standards.”

According to the statement committing such crimes will not diminish the serious determination of the Iranian nation, students, and scientists in the path of scientific growth and progress.


