Qatar, Syria, Hamas condemn terrorist attack on 'Fakhrizadeh'

In their phone calls with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Sat., Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Qatar Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani and Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal al-Miqdad strongly condemned terrorist attack on prominent Iranian nuclear scientist ‘Mohsen Fakhrizadeh’.

While condemning the terrorist attack, Qatari and Syrian foreign ministers expressed their condolences to their Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif.

In another phone call, Head of political Bureau of Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) Ismail Haniyeh strongly condemned the terrorist attack and expressed his condolences on the assassination of Iran’s nuclear scientist ‘Fakhrizadeh’

Fakhrizadeh was targeted on Friday in a multi-pronged attack involving at least one explosion and small fire by a number of assailants in Absard city of Damavand County, Tehran province.

According to the Public Relations Office of the Ministry of Defense, the prominent physicist, who headed its Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research (SPND), was sent to hospital immediately but was martyred due to the wounds he had sustained in the terrorist assault.

During the conflict, the security team protecting Iranian scientist were also injured and transferred to hospital.

