  1. Politics
Nov 28, 2020, 9:25 PM

In phone calls with FM Zarif:

Qatar, Syria, Hamas condemn terrorist attack on 'Fakhrizadeh'

Qatar, Syria, Hamas condemn terrorist attack on 'Fakhrizadeh'

TEHRAN, Nov. 28 (MNA) – Foreign Ministers of Qatar, Syria and head of Political Bureau of Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) in separate phone calls with Iranian Foreign Minister condemned assassination of Iran’s top nuclear scientist ‘Fakhrizadeh’.

In their phone calls with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Sat., Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Qatar Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani and Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal al-Miqdad strongly condemned terrorist attack on prominent Iranian nuclear scientist ‘Mohsen Fakhrizadeh’.

While condemning the terrorist attack, Qatari and Syrian foreign ministers expressed their condolences to their Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif.

In another phone call, Head of political Bureau of Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) Ismail Haniyeh strongly condemned the terrorist attack and expressed his condolences on the assassination of Iran’s nuclear scientist ‘Fakhrizadeh’

Fakhrizadeh was targeted on Friday in a multi-pronged attack involving at least one explosion and small fire by a number of assailants in Absard city of Damavand County, Tehran province.

According to the Public Relations Office of the Ministry of Defense, the prominent physicist, who headed its Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research (SPND), was sent to hospital immediately but was martyred due to the wounds he had sustained in the terrorist assault.

During the conflict, the security team protecting Iranian scientist were also injured and transferred to hospital.

MA/5082934/5082929

News Code 166483

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 8 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News