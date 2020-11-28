Changing IAEA’s access requires decisions at highest levels

“With regard to the access of IAEA to Iran's nuclear sites, we make sure that access is within its defined and normal limits,” Behrouz Kamalvandi told IRNA on Saturday as MPs have called for limiting IAEA inspections.

He then pointed to the media hype and added, “Zionist and Western media made their utmost effort to accuse Iran of seeking nuclear weapons and they have repeatedly raised this issue. If you remember, when Netanyahu presented the documents, he mentioned the name of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh. This is while the country is not involved in militarized nuclear activity and fatwa of Leader of the Islamic Revolution is quite clear in this regard.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, he referred to the effort of Zionist regime to prevent Iran’s nuclear activities from progressing and added, “To disappoint Iran is one of the main goals of the enemy but relying upon the assistance of the God Almighty, we will achieve the result.”

Fakhrizadeh was targeted on Friday in a multi-pronged attack involving at least one explosion and small fire by a number of assailants in Absard city of Damavand County, Tehran province.

According to the Public Relations Office of the Ministry of Defense, the prominent physicist, who headed its Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research (SPND), was sent to hospital immediately but was martyred due to the wounds he had sustained in the terrorist assault.

During the conflict, the security team protecting Iranian scientist were also injured and transferred to hospital.

