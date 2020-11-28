Intl. Coalition condemns Fakhrizadeh assassination

In a statement on Saturday, the International Coalition Against Impunity - HOKOK, condemned "the assassination of the great Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh in a heinous criminal operation, to say the least, that it is a violation of human rights by depriving him of the right to life guaranteed under Article 3 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and Article 6 of the Covenant International Civil and Political Rights."

"The organization appealed to the UN rapporteur who specializes in combating assassinations and called on him to address such violations and hold the perpetrators accountable for this crime."

"The organization confirmed that the assassination of the martyr, the scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, was due to his scientific excellence and not because he was a threat to anyone or any other country, but rather that he was in and of itself fighting terrorism and working on scientific development."

"The organization stressed that targeting civilians in this way is an application of the concept of terrorism punishable in international law, and the perpetrators must be pursued before an international court."

TOP PHOTO: May Al Khansa, the President of the Beirut-based International Coalition against Impunity HOKOK

FA/PR