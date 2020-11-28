Martyr Fakhrizadeh expose false supporters of human rights

IRGC Quds Force Commander Brigadier General Esmail Ghaani said that Martyr Fakhrizadeh exposed the false supporters of human rights, democracy, and freedom.

He went on to say that the scientific growth, independence, and self-sufficiency of the Muslim countries will foil the conspiracies of the enemies.

Ghaani further expressed his condolence over the martyrdom of Iranian nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who was martyred in a terrorist attack on Friday.

Fakhrizadeh was targeted on Friday in a multi-pronged attack involving at least one explosion and small fire by a number of assailants in Absard city of Damavand County, Tehran province.

According to the Public Relations Office of the Ministry of Defense, the prominent physicist, who headed its Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research (SPND), was sent to hospital immediately but was martyred due to the wounds he had sustained in the terrorist assault.

FA/5082902