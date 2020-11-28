Resistance groups strongly slam Fakhrizadeh assassination

Hezbollah

Hezbollah Deputy Leader Sheikh Naim Qassem said on Friday that the retaliation for the assassination of Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was in Iran’s hands, warning that Hezbollah was fully prepared for any Israeli aggression.

“We condemn this heinous attack and see that the response to this crime is in the hands of those concerned in Iran,” Sheikh Naim Qassem said in an interview with Al-Manar’s Hadith Sa’a (Talk of the Hour).

Sheikh Qassem said Martyr Fakhrizadeh was killed by “those sponsored by America and ‘Israel’” and said the assassination was part of a war on Iran and the region.

However, on the possibility of a direct strike on Iran, His eminence said it was unlikely as it would “ignite the whole region”. “We cannot rule out the possibility of a limited attack and the Iranians are ready for this and more, but I don’t see an all-out war on the horizon,” he said.

Asked whether the Zionist entity could attack Lebanon, Sheikh Qassem said he did not believe so but that if it did Hezbollah was “fully prepared” for a confrontation.

“Hezbollah has achieved many victories, one of which that our country is not dependent on arrogant America or others, and all the pressure put on Hezbollah is because it has achieved many victories in various fields,” the deputy leader stated. “In spite of everything we are not worried. Rather, we act calmly, we realize the importance of the position we are taking.”

“Hezbollah is always ready for any confrontation and Israel knows very well that any step taken by it will have major consequences.”

Ansarullah

Strongly condemning the terrorist act against the Iranian scientist, Ansarullah stressed Iran's right to respond to perpetrators of this crime.

The assassination of the top Iranian scientist by enemies is seeking to target scientific achievements of the Islamic Ummah, reads the statement.

Islamic Jihad

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad issued a statement, saying the cowardly assassination has targeted the scientific growth of the Muslim world.

The assassination of Fakhrizadeh, it continued, is an effort to take revenge on Iran for its support for oppressed nations such as Palestine. This terrorist act is a clear manifestation of the enmity of the US, Zionist regime, and their allies.

Expressing condolence to the Iranian government and nation, the Islamic Jihad added that the Islamic Republic will definitely continue the path of development as it has a firm determination to face challenges posed by US and the Israeli regime.

Al-Nujaba

Nasr al-Shimmari, spokesman of al-Nujaba Islamic Resistance, took to Twitter to condemn the terror attack and condole the Iranian Leader, government, and people. "We believe that Iran will be victorious with continuing resistance," he said, adding that the ideology that is based on martyrdom will defeat oppressors.

