Nov 30, 2020, 3:35 PM

Metamorphosis in the Slaughterhouse to be screened at Salerno

TEHRAN, Nov. 30 (MNA) – Iranian film 'Metamorphosis in the Slaughterhouse' directed by Javad Daraei will be shown at the 74th edition of the Festival Internazionale del Cinema di Salerno in Italy.

The event will be held online due to the pandemic from November 30 to December 05, 2020.

'Metamorphosis in the Slaughterhouse' narrates the story of a family who must move from their village.

The film is a product of Iran, Germany, and Canada, produced by Mehdi Koohzadeh.

The cast includes Fariba Talebi, Saeed Ahmadi, Fariba Torkashvand, Farahnaz Manafizaher, Rhamat Sekar Khand, Foujan Ahmadi, Mahshid Khosravi, Iman Saraf, Arezou Balalidehkordi, Sarina Yousefi, Mohammad Eghlimi, Amir Abbas Ghazaei, Avin Koohzadeh.

The Festival Internazionale del Cinema di Salerno was founded in 1946 by CINECLUB SALERNO.

Since its inception, the Salerno Festival has been characterized as a competitive event for Italian and international productions, thus proposing a continuous comparison of the developments of world cinema.

