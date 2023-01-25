Iran, Syria to cooperate on Resistance Cinema film projects

CEO of the Revolution & Sacred Defense Cinema Association (RSDCA) Mohammad Hosseini, Secretary of the 17th International Resistance Film Festival Jalal Ghafari Ghadir and Iranian writer and cinema director Ahmadreza Darvish met with a high-ranking artistic and media delegation from Syria, led by Syrian Deputy Culture Minister Ahmad Dawa.

The two sides discussed and exchanged views on joint cooperation in the field of cinematic productions, documentaries, short movies, TV series that illustrates the common issues of the region and the Middle East as well as the axis of Islamic Resistance.

Stressing the significance of producing joint films between Iran and Syria, the Syrian official said that the film industry can play a major role in showing a real image of what has happened in Syria in recent years and its implications.

Hosseini, for his part, said that Iran and Syria have a good potential for producing resistance cinema film projects in the form of short, long and documentary movies.

