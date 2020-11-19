No geographical limit for IRGC to defend Iran's interests

Speaking in a ceremony of joining of Shahid Roudaki ocean-going warship to the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Navy, the Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami said that Islamic Iran today is a sign and manifestation of the invincible will of a great nation in the face of vast pressures.

IRGC would not restrict its activities to a specific geographical region when it comes to protecting Iran’s security and vital interests, he added.

“If anybody seeks to threaten the interests of this great nation and country, they will definitely find no safe spot on Earth,” Salami warned.

He further mentioned Iran’s success in playing a prominent and unique role in ensuring security in the Persian Gulf, which he said has strategic importance to the world economy.

Salami also explained the IRGC’s defence strategy that is coupled with offence tactics, cautioning the enemies that any threat or act of aggression will turn the IRGC into a fully offensive force.

He went on to say that the IRGC Navy’s defence capabilities cover a broad range of tactics such as combat in close range, close combat in faraway areas, and remote combat.

