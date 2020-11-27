'World laughing at US presidential election'

“The whole world is watching and the whole world is laughing at our electoral process,” he said on Thursday.

Trump also said he will depart the White House if Electoral College certifies Democrat Joe Biden as the winner in the 2020 presidential election, Sputnik reported.

He added, though, if the Electoral College votes for Biden, it will be a "mistake".

The US president also criticized the US electoral system, saying it resembles that of a developing country. "We are like a Third World country", he said.

Trump is now set to travel to Georgia, presumably on Saturday, to campaign for Republican US Senate candidates. The state is holding Senate runoff elections on 5 January 2020. The runoff in Georgia will be crucial in deciding which party exactly will control the US Senate.

As of today, major media outlets project Biden as the president-elect. However, President Trump has challenged these projections, saying that the election was "rigged" by Democrats to favor their candidate. His campaign has filed numerous lawsuits in the states where they suppose mass election fraud and irregularities could have taken place.

"This was election that we won easily, we won it by a lot", Trump claimed. "The whole world is watching us, the whole world is watching the United States of America and can't let them get away with it".

In a phone call to the public hearings in Pennsylvania, Trump said he has all evidence required to reclaim election victory and just needs a neutral judge to listen properly to his arguments. A Pennsylvania state court ruled the same day that "further action" on certification of the 2020 election results must be put on hold. However, politicians argue that the action is ineffective since Pennsylvania officials have already certified Biden as their winner.

Apart from Pennsylvania, Michigan, Nevada, and Georgia have so far certified their election results in favor of Biden. The certification in other states is yet to be announced.

MNA/PR